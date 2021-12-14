ATHEX: Bourse on slow course of decline

Markets are holding their collective breath ahead of the end-of-year verdicts by the Fed and the European Central Bank, which will more than likely set the stage for the start of 2022. In that context the Greek stock market continued to head lower despite some notable exceptions by certain blue chips that contained the main index’s decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 885.40 points, shedding 0.29% from Monday’s 887.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.22%, ending at 2,127.18 points.

National Bank of Greece single-handedly kept the banks index in positive territory (up 0.35%). National advanced 2.43%, while Piraeus fell 0.83%, Eurobank slipped 0.18% and Alpha stayed put.

Lamda Development fell 3.14% and EYDAP parted with 2.34%, as Hellenic Petroleum expanded 1.69%.

In total 35 stocks secured gains, 69 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €42.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at 66.93 points.