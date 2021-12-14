experience-park-to-open-at-elliniko-on-monday

Lamda Development announced that on December 20, just six months after the listed construction company signed the contract for the development of the plot at the old Athens airport, it will open a part of the Elliniko Metropolitan Park to the public.

The “Experience Park” covers an area in excess of 70,000 square meters and constitutes an integral part of the Metropolitan Park. Five hundred trees have been planted on the site alongside 55,000 other plants – all Mediterranean species.

It further features a water fountain, a children’s playground, and the Zen Garden, ideal for relaxation.

It also has a Christmas tree, which will remain in place until January 9.