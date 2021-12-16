piraeus-tower-shines-christmas-cheer-across-port-city

The Christmas lights went on around the 22-floor, 84-meter high-rise that serves as a landmark in the country’s main port, on Tuesday evening, and will stay on for an entire month.

This forms part of the “Christmas in Piraeus” program of events overseen by the local authority. The lighting up of Piraeus Tower was organized by the City of Piraeus and Piraeus Tower SA, a consortium of Cante Holdings Ltd (Dimand Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) with Prodea Investments.

The illumination of the building, viewed as a massive installation, is intended to convey optimism to the residents of Piraeus as well as to visitors and passengers at the port, according to the organizers.