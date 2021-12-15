ATHEX: Stocks slip on another quiet day

As traders waited to see the views of central bankers the world over, the Greek stock market had a predictably quiet session on Wednesday, with losses for the majority of stocks two weeks before the year ends, almost like a runner summoning all his strength ahead of the final stretch.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 883.36 points, shedding 0.23% from Tuesday’s 885.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35%, ending at 2,119.64 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.20%.

The banks index dropped 0.84%, with Eurobank losing 1.67%, Alpha falling 0.95% and Piraeus giving up 0.23%, while National kept rising, this time by 0.18%.

Ellaktor parted with 2.48%, Jumbo declined 2.24% and ElvalHalcor eased 1.47%, but Lamda Development rebounded 1.77%, Piraeus Port earned 0.45% and OTE added 0.43%.

In total 35 stocks secured gains, 69 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €55.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at 66.93 points.