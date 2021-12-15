ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks slip on another quiet day

athex-stocks-slip-on-another-quiet-day

As traders waited to see the views of central bankers the world over, the Greek stock market had a predictably quiet session on Wednesday, with losses for the majority of stocks two weeks before the year ends, almost like a runner summoning all his strength ahead of the final stretch.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 883.36 points, shedding 0.23% from Tuesday’s 885.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35%, ending at 2,119.64 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.20%.

The banks index dropped 0.84%, with Eurobank losing 1.67%, Alpha falling 0.95% and Piraeus giving up 0.23%, while National kept rising, this time by 0.18%.

Ellaktor parted with 2.48%, Jumbo declined 2.24% and ElvalHalcor eased 1.47%, but Lamda Development rebounded 1.77%, Piraeus Port earned 0.45% and OTE added 0.43%.

In total 35 stocks secured gains, 69 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €55.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at 66.93 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-bourse-on-slow-course-of-decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse on slow course of decline

athex-late-selling-spree-sends-index-lower
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late selling spree sends index lower

athex-bourse-index-adds-2-2-pct-this-week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index adds 2.2 pct this week

athex-benchmark-climbs-near-900-points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs near 900 points

athex-negligible-increase-for-stock-index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible increase for stock index

athex-notable-gains-on-universal-recovery
STOCKS

ATHEX: Notable gains on universal recovery