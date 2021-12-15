ote-to-invest-over-3-bln-euros

Deutsche Telekom-owned OTE telecom will invest more than 3 billion euros in Greece from 2022 to 2027, DT and OTE executives said on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at his office. They added that it is one of the largest investments ever made by a private company in the field of telecommunications.

These investments, which will contribute significantly to Greece’s digital transformation for the country to become a pioneer at the European level, will help the company implement its fixed network program and bring optical fiber to 3 million homes and businesses, and will upgrade the speed for free fixed broadband internet for its subscribers, greatly increasing the penetration of ultra high speeds.

OTE Chairman and CEO Michalis Tsamaz said, “We respond to the real needs of the state, society and the market, building today the network, on which growth will be based in the coming decades and upgrading speeds for our customers free of charge.”

Mitsotakis commented that “the decision taken by the board of directors at DT is a vote of confidence in the country. To make Greece even more attractive, we need good connectivity, with the widest possible population coverage, at the best possible prices in order to be competitive on this front.”