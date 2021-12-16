ATHEX: Banks help send stock index higher

The good news from the European Central Bank, concerning its pledge to continue supporting Greek bonds, predictably drove local stocks higher on Thursday, with banks showing the way up and the vast majority of stocks following, on improved turnover too. Friday’s December triple-witching is also expected to revive trading activity.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.83 points, adding 1.07% to Wednesday’s 883.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.22%, ending at 2,145.60 points.

The banks index jumped 2.74%, with Alpha grabbing 3.02%, Eurobank advancing 2.87%, National collecting 2.79% and Piraeus earning 1.53%.

Among the other blue chips, Viohalco stood out with its 5.80% growth, ahead of ElvalHalcor (up 3.10%), Aegean Airlines (2.11%), EYDAP (1.99%) and Sarantis (1.95%). Public Power Corporation conceded 0.27% and Hellenic Exchanges parted with 0.27%.

In total 71 stocks recorded gains, 31 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 64.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €40.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.02% to 66.84 points.