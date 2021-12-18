ECONOMY

Cyprus Airways restarts flights to Athens

Cyprus Airways restarted its thrice-weekly flights from Athens to Larnaca, the airline said on Thursday.

Flights between Greece and Cyprus are scheduled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Apart from Athens, the air carrier will be flying to Iraklio, Beirut, Moscow and Tel Aviv, per its new winter scheduling.

Cyprus Airways’ operations manager, Captain Andreas Georgiou, thanked Athens International Airport (AIA) for its collaboration and support and expressed “joy at returning to Athens, our second home.”

AIA Communications and Marketing Manager Ioanna Papadopoulou said that “2021 may have been one more difficult year for the airlines and tourism sectors, but it is concluding with wonderful news for our airport and our city, the return of Cyprus to Athens.”

