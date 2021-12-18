ECONOMY

Greek Ministry of Tourism voted best in the world

greek-ministry-of-tourism-voted-best-in-the-world
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Greek Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization were voted the “World’s Leading Tourism Board” at the 2021 World Tourism Awards, presented on Thursday. 

Attica was chosen as the World’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination in the 28th edition of the industry’s top awards. 

The Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa on the Cycladic island of Santorini received the World’s Leading Boutique Resort award, the Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas near Ioannina in northern Greece landed the World’s Leading Eco-Lodge award, Sani Resort in Halkidiki, northern Greece collected the World Leading Family & Beach Resort and the World Leading Luxury Green Resort awards, and Grand Forest Metsovo, also near Ioannina, earned the World’s Leading Landmark Hotel award. 

Greek group Domes Resorts was selected for the World’s Leading Independent Hotel Group.

Tourism Travel
