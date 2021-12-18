ECONOMY BANKING

Alpha Bank completes ‘Project Aurora’ transaction

Alpha Bank announced on Friday it has completed the securitization of a loan portfolio worth 1.9 billion euros with Christofferson, Robb & Company (CRC) as lead investor, along with AnaCap Financial Partners and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The “Project Aurora” portfolio concerns performing corporate loans and will relieve the lender’s financial report of provisions of €1.2 billion, Alpha said.

The transaction forms part of Alpha’s announced business plan “Project Tomorrow,” and is expected to contribute some 47 basis points to its Total Capital ratio 1 as of September 30, 2021.

