all-efka-staff-leave-canceled

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis asked the director of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) to cancel all staff leave from Monday, December 20, until Friday, January 7, in a move that highlights the seriousness of the situation in the main social security body.

Hatzidakis has based this demand on the provisions of Law 3528 regarding critical periods, as the need for the rapid issue of outstanding pensions and to tackle other pending issues concerning pensioners and insured workers by the end of the year is huge.

The law provides for halting all leave at a state entity facing an emergency situation, though this requires the approval of the supervisory body – in this case the ministry. The law makes it clear that the leave in question will not be lost but postponed to a later date.

The strong reaction to Hatzidakis’ decision led the minister to state on social media that he did the obvious in order for pending pensions to be issued and citizens to get served in this period instead of being forced to wait until after New Year’s.

EFKA employees counter that they are still owed leave from 2020.