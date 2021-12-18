elvalhalcor-sign-270-million-euros-bond-loans

Elvalhalcor on Friday announced the signing of two common bond loan issues worth 270 million euros. Both bond issues have a 7-1/2 year duration.

The company signed a bond loan with National Bank, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank and Eurobank, worth 140 million euros. The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to refinance existing debt (88 million) and to finance other business purposes (52 million).

Elvalhalcor also signed a bond loan worth 130 million euros with the same four systemic banks. The proceeds of the bond issues will be used to refinancing existing debt (102 million) and other general purposes (28 million).

[AMNA]