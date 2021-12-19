ECONOMY

‘Teaser’ park opening at Elliniko

teaser-park-opening-at-elliniko

A 7-hectare section of what aspires to become one of the biggest metropolitan parks in Europe opens on Monday at the site of Athens’ former airport at Elliniko.

A part of the bigger Elliniko development, which foresees a massive retail and business park, condominiums, villas and a casino, the surrounding park is being created on the principles of sustainability and durability, with native and resilient plants and eco-friendly practices.

The “teaser” park opening on Monday already hosts some 500 trees and 55,000 plants, water jets, an outdoor gym, a playground and other features. It will be open daily from 5-10 p.m., with free parking and admission.

