Travel traffic rises in November

Travel traffic rose by 344.25% in November 2021 compared to November 2020, and arrivals from abroad rose by a whopping 524.7% in the same month compared to last November, the Civil Aviation Authority (CYA) said on Monday.

The number of flights in November 2021 rose 110.6% compared to the same month in 2021, it also said.

Data from all Greek airports for 11 months in 2021 show a rise of 75.3% in activity, compared to the same time in 2020, while travel traffic in November dropped by 44.8% compared to the same time in November 2019, when there were no restrictions in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, CYA said.

[AMNA]

