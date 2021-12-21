ECONOMY

Skrekas: EU needs a joint support mechanism

In a doorstep statement as he arrived for the EU Environment Ministers Council in Brussels on Monday, Energy and Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas highlighted the need to create a European mechanism at a central level for the support of vulnerable households and of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are struggling to keep up with the price hikes in energy.

“Today’s council will discuss the strategy Fitfor55 on the reduction of hydrocarbon emissions that cause global warming and are held responsible for climate change. Greece has made clear that it supports this European strategy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Skrekas added.

