alexander-haditaghi-is-highest-bidder-for-nea-iraklitsa-property

Alexander Haditaghi was declared the highest bidder for the development of a coastal land parcel in Nea Iraklitsa near Kavala, following e-Auction IX, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said on Tuesday.

The total consideration is 18.5 million euros. The starting price was set at 9.1 million euros, and the financial offer is 103.3% higher, HRADF said.

The parcel of land includes two coastal properties sharing borders, totalling 14973 hectares (149,733 stremmas). The land is level, faces the bay of Kavala on the mainland and the eastern coast of Thassos island. It has direct access to Egnatia Odos national highway and the old Thessaloniki-Kaval National Highway, with the coastal road of Nea Iraklitsa-Kavala traversing its western limit.

The parcel lies 14km from Kavala, 45km from the Kavala International Airport ‘Megas Alexandros’ and 140km from Thessaloniki. The closest ports are those of Kavala and Nea Peramos (2.5km).

Nea Iraklitsa is a coastal resort during the summer months and attracts tourists from northern Greece, the Balkans, and Europe.

[AMNA]