ATHEX: Stocks post mild recovery on thin trade

Athinon Avenue followed the rebound of most European stock markets on Tuesday, but at quite some distance, as its recovery from recent lows was mitigated in terms of both price rise and trading volume. Many traders have already called it a year and are showing no interest in pushing for a year-end rally, which used to be the norm in the past – partly due to the uncertainty over the pandemic.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 881.19 points, adding 0.49% to Monday’s 876.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.69%, ending at 2,115.44 points.

The banks index grew 1.83%, thanks to Eurobank grabbing 2.32%, National earning 2.22% and Alpha rising 1.94%, while Piraeus gave up 0.23%.

Coca-Cola HBC advanced 2.15% and OTE climbed 1.54%, as Lamda Development decreased 3.48%, Ellaktor lost 2.32% and Terna Energy conceded 2.11%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 49 had losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €41.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to close at 66.50 points.