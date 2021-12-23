ECONOMY SHIPPING

Greek shippers have invested some $16 bln in fleet expansion this year

greek-shippers-have-invested-some-16-bln-in-fleet-expansion-this-year

Greek shipowners have spent an estimated $16 billion on new and used ships this year, per the Clarksons shipbrokers.

Clarksons Research calculates that $9 billion went toward orders for newbuilds and another $6.8 billion went to the secondhand market.

The increased investment in fleet expansion has been a global phenomenon this year, as according to the same data the overall expenditure on new and used vessels has reached $147 billion – i.e. twice the $74 billion spent last year, and 46% more than the average amount of $100 billion spent in each of the three previous years (from 2017 to 2019), Clarksons said.

Shipping
READ MORE
greece-reforming-public-maritime-education
ECONOMY

Greece reforming public maritime education

greece-elected-to-imo-s-top-council
ECONOMY

Greece elected to IMO’s top council

three-times-as-many-cruise-ship-visits-in-thessaloniki-next-year
ECONOMY

Three times as many cruise ship visits in Thessaloniki next year

corinth-canal-repair-works-to-begin-next-month
ECONOMY

Corinth Canal repair works to begin next month

[File photo]
ECONOMY

MSC Cruises to use Piraeus as home port for Lirica cruiseship in 2022

searchlight-to-invest-in-celestyal-cruises
BUSINESS

Searchlight to invest in Celestyal Cruises