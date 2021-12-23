pm-speaks-about-the-archimedes-center

“The initiative of the Archimedes center started as a thought and today is a real project which has guaranteed funding from the recovery fund in order to gather in Greece brilliant minds who work on this subject. I am also looking forward to this,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday at an event for the establishment of the Archimedes research center, which will focus on the subjects of artificial intelligence, data science and algorithms.

The PM stated that many of the issues arising from the application of AI are already having direct implications in the field of philosophy, and especially ethics.

“AI allows us to see connections that the mind cannot easily see and process. I will give three examples: Last summer we used an artificial intelligence algorithm so that we could do an entrance test in Greece with greater accuracy than if we had done it randomly. Consider the possibilities that exist in the field of tax revenue collection in order to make targeted audits. I imagine that there are tools of artificial intelligence to regulate the operation of traffic lights on the streets and to deal with traffic in Athens. There are many fields,” Mitsotakis underlined.