ATHEX: Second day of moderate stock gains

The three most important blue chips outside the banks sector at the Greek stock market kept the benchmark in the black on Wednesday despite early losses. The majority of stocks still ended in the red, though. Coca-Cola HBC, OTE and OPAP propped up the main index against a reluctant majority of traders who see the economy facing more coronavirus restrictions in the weeks and months to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.03 points, adding 0.32% to Tuesday’s 881.19 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.39%, ending at 2,123.62 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.32%.

The banks index improved 0.23%, as National earned 0.88%, Piraeus added 0.47%, Alpha fell 0.14% and Eurobank was a non-mover. CCHBC grabbed 1.12%, OPAP collected 2.13% and OTE telecom advanced 1.27%, while Viohalco parted with 2.55% and PPC declined 1.74%.

In total 35 stocks posted gains, 60 endured losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.2 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €41.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange stayed put at 66.50 points.