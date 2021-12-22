assessment-drilling-at-cyprus-block-10

The Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry has announced the start of assessment drilling in Block 10 of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a press release on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that assessment work had begun on the Glaucus-2 deposit in Block 10 of the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ by ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy’s joint venture which holds a hydrocarbon exploration license for the block.

It is noted that the drilling work, carried out by the drillship Stena Forth, will be monitored on a continuous basis by staff from the Cyprus Hydrocarbon Company and the ministry.

Minister Natasa Pilides wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the drilling program resumed in the EEZ with the assessment drilling at Glaucus-2. This is the first drilling in Cyprus EEZ after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the Glaucus-2 assessment drilling, the program resumes in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus. Together with our licensees, we have worked to ensure the safety of their activities in the midst of a pandemic,” the minister said.

In 2019 the companies had announced the discovery of an estimated 5-8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.