ECONOMY

United Group’s acquisition of Wind gets nod

united-group-s-acquisition-of-wind-gets-nod

The European Commission approved the full acquisition of Wind Hellas by United Group BV of the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday.

The acquisition by United Group is expected to take place in January, with the transfer to it of shares held by Crystal Almond Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Wind Hellas.

According to a statement by Wind Hellas, its inclusion in the leading telecoms and media group in Southeast Europe and its upcoming merger with Nova marks “a new and exciting development” for its growth and will enrich services to Greek consumers and businesses.

Business
READ MORE
A closed clothing factory is seen in a file photo. Many businesses are doomed to fail even if they have entered a settlement scheme for their soured loans because they have no access to banks. [AMNA]
ANALYSIS

Are we through with non-performing loans?

greek-owned-ithax-merges-with-mondee
BUSINESS

Greek-owned Ithax merges with Mondee

cenergy-to-open-us-plant
BUSINESS

Cenergy to open US plant

record-bond-issues-by-listed-firms
BUSINESS

Record bond issues by listed firms

luxury-residences-in-the-works-at-hilton-athens
PROPERTY

Luxury residences in the works at Hilton Athens

elvalhalcor-sign-270-million-euros-bond-loans
ECONOMY

Elvalhalcor sign 270 million euros bond loans