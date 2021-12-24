united-group-s-acquisition-of-wind-gets-nod

The European Commission approved the full acquisition of Wind Hellas by United Group BV of the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday.

The acquisition by United Group is expected to take place in January, with the transfer to it of shares held by Crystal Almond Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Wind Hellas.

According to a statement by Wind Hellas, its inclusion in the leading telecoms and media group in Southeast Europe and its upcoming merger with Nova marks “a new and exciting development” for its growth and will enrich services to Greek consumers and businesses.