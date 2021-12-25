ECONOMY

Skrekas: Deal with DEPA on gas bills

Households will see a 40% reduction in their natural gas bills for December, between the measures announced by the prime minister and the reduction agreed by the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA), Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Wednesday.

This means households will see a drop of 11 euros per MWh for heating in October, to €16 per MWh in November and €34 in December.

After meeting with DEPA Commercial President Ioannis Papadopoulos and CEO Konstantinos Xifaras, Skrekas said that “besides the reduction DEPA Commercial is offering, households will also see a reduction in their bills that will average €15 a month from the suspension of the fees charged for network use in November and December.”

The meeting’s agenda focused solely on how to support households following the steep rise in energy prices.

