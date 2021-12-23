greece-to-auction-six-month-t-bills-on-december-29

Greece will sell 375 million euros ($423.75 million) of six-month treasury bills on December 29, debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.

The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in early December with the paper priced to yield -0.43%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be on December 31.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 30, PDMA said. [Reuters]