ECONOMY

Greece to auction six-month T-bills on December 29

greece-to-auction-six-month-t-bills-on-december-29

Greece will sell 375 million euros ($423.75 million) of six-month treasury bills on December 29, debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.

The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in early December with the paper priced to yield -0.43%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be on December 31.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 30, PDMA said. [Reuters]

Finance
READ MORE
attica-bank-share-increase-fully-covered
ECONOMY

Attica Bank share increase fully covered

[AP]
ECONOMY

Turkey thwarted speculative games on its economy, Erdogan says

[AP]
ECONOMY

Turkish central bank sold $844 mln in Dec 1 market intervention

A portrait of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hangs in a money exchange shop in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday. [AP]
ECONOMY

Turkish lira holds gains from volatile rally after government backstop

import-costs-set-to-affect-gdp-course
FINANCE

Import costs set to affect GDP course

A woman leaves the 15th century Selimiye Mosque with the tomb of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, founder of Sufi Islam, in Konya, Turkey December 7. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

Turkey’s crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan’s heartland