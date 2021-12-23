bourse-closes-for-christmas-with-small-weekly-gains

Omicron concerns are gradually easing internationally, sending stock prices higher. The Greek bourse followed the trend to offer gains to the majority of its stocks on Thursday, before closing for Christmas, to end the week with slight gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 890.73 points, adding 0.76% to Wednesday’s 884.03 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.36%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.86%, ending at 2,141.95 points, and the banks index advanced 0.93%.

Lamda Development collected 3.53%, EYDAP earned 2.67%, Quest Holdings improved 2.61% and Alpha Bank grabbed 1.76%, while Aegean Airlines conceded 1.11%.

In total 71 stocks secured gains, 33 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €44.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.39% to close at 66.76 points.