ECONOMY TOURISM

NCL to expand cruise offerings in Greece, use Piraeus as home port

ncl-to-expand-cruise-offerings-in-greece-use-piraeus-as-home-port

Norwegian Cruise Line has agreed with the Ministry of Tourism to bring over 200,000 passengers to Greece next year, in the context of the country’s efforts to extend the tourism season.

A video conference held on Wednesday resulted in an agreement between Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Norwegian Cruise Line Chairman and Chief Executive Harry Sommer and Senior Vice President Steve Moeller for NCL to increase its activity in Greece in 2022, starting from March 2 and ending as late as on November 22.

It was also agreed that, for the first time after five years, Piraeus will constitute a home port for NCL. 

Tourism
READ MORE
tourism-bill-growth-minded-says-kikilias
ECONOMY

Tourism bill ‘growth-minded,’ says Kikilias

air-travel-last-month-at-over-55-of-november-2019
TOURISM

Air travel last month at over 55% of November 2019

travel-traffic-rises-in-november
ECONOMY

Travel traffic rises in November

luxury-residences-in-the-works-at-hilton-athens
PROPERTY

Luxury residences in the works at Hilton Athens

plan-against-overtourism-on-mykonos-santorini
TOURISM

Plan against overtourism on Mykonos, Santorini

greek-tourism-aiming-high
TOURISM

Greek tourism aiming high