NCL to expand cruise offerings in Greece, use Piraeus as home port

Norwegian Cruise Line has agreed with the Ministry of Tourism to bring over 200,000 passengers to Greece next year, in the context of the country’s efforts to extend the tourism season.

A video conference held on Wednesday resulted in an agreement between Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Norwegian Cruise Line Chairman and Chief Executive Harry Sommer and Senior Vice President Steve Moeller for NCL to increase its activity in Greece in 2022, starting from March 2 and ending as late as on November 22.

It was also agreed that, for the first time after five years, Piraeus will constitute a home port for NCL.