testing-for-uk-visitors-to-cyprus

The Cyprus Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that due to the rapid increase in Omicron cases in the United Kingdom, all passengers entering the country from the UK over the age of 12 and regardless of vaccination status or previous illness are required to remain in self-isolation at their place of residence until PCR test results are issued and confirmed negative.

In case of a positive result, they must remain in self-isolation and await instructions from the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiological Surveillance & Infectious Diseases Control Unit.

Upon arrival, passengers from the UK will receive a package containing five self-tests, which they must use even if they test negative in the PCR test performed at the airport. They must conduct a self-test every day upon arrival except on the third day. In case of a positive result, they must contact a doctor in Cyprus to refer them for a free PCR test at their local public health clinic.

If, within 72 hours of arrival, the previous day’s tests (PCR and rapid self-tests) show a negative result, they must perform a free rapid test at one of the ministry’s mobile control units or an authorized clinic presenting their boarding pass and ID.