‘Control tower’ has boosted pension issue

The EFKA “Control Tower” operating since October at the headquarters of the Single Social Security Entity is evolving into a particularly efficient weapon in the battle to issue pending pensions.

Without any of the other measures decided by the Labor Ministry having been brought into force yet, the more effective management, constant monitoring and clear targets sets have led to an increase in the rate of new pension issues, starting from 9% and reaching up to 330%.

Data show that last month there was a record in the monthly issue of new pensions, with the satisfaction of a total of 25,208 applications. Therefore, in the first 11 months of an arguably difficult year due to the emergency measures against the pandemic, 201,375 cases were processed, up from 161,771 cases throughout 2020 and 123,324 cases in 2019. That’s about 60% more in 11 months than over 12 months before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The digital Control Tower, based at EFKA’s Kifissias Avenue facilities, allow the Labor Ministry and the EFKA management, in association with project manager Michalis Kefaloyiannis, PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has undertaken the implementation of the project, and the staff who make up the task force to monitor in real time all pending applications for pensions and demands that are satisfied on a daily basis. The results are quite impressive: The increase in productivity and efficiency through the use of modern management methods reaches up to or even exceeds 100%.

The system further monitors in real time, 24 hours a day, all data concerning all types of outstanding applications, from main pensions to auxiliary benefits and retirement lump sums, broken down to every pension fund and per category of demand (whether due to old age, disability etc). The Control Tower clearly shows the number of new pensions issued not only per fund and per day, but also per employee.

On top of that, it permits the comparative analysis of data through graphics and analytical statistics, facilitating interventions by the task force for the solution of problems on the spot, for checking the performance of employees and offering fair incentives to those who achieve their allocated targets to them.