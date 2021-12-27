cyprus-holiday-events-muted

Measures imposed to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic affected traffic in the hospitality sector throughout Cyprus during the holidays. According to the president of the Paphos Leisure Center Owners’ Federation, Phytos Thrasyvoulou, cancellations in bookings and traffic ranged from 50% to 65%.

In his statements to the Cyprus News Agency, Thrasyvoulou said that due to the situation, planned coroporate events were canceled, while some companies abstained from planning anything at all.

He added that there was an increase in traffic to the mountains of Cyprus because of the “Christmas Villages” events. However, Thrasyvoulou said that few sat down to eat in the recreation centers and restaurants in the mountain communities, and most ordered takeaway in the places where they were staying.

The federation, he continued, “is following developments in all countries and we must try to strike a balance between the measures needed to curb infection rates and businesses that are suffering due to the pandemic.”

He added that “as a country whose economy is based on tourism, we must keep infection rates as low as possible to have a good tourism season.”