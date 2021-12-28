latsco-family-office-participates-in-phaistos-investment-fund

5G Ventures announced that Latsco Family Office is the first investor of Greek interests that will participate in the first round of fundraising for Phaistos Investment Fund.

The investment decision of Latsco Family Office constitutes an effective recognition of the innovative investment tool “Phaistos,” for which the European Commission recently underlined the strong role it can play in revigorating the Greek economy in the coming years.

“We welcome the participation of a strong investor like Latsco Family Office in Phaistos Investment Fund,” 5G Ventures CEO Antonis Tzortzakakis said, adding that “the attraction of private investors reflects the belief in the market potential of new digital services through 5G networks, but also the confidence in the innovative national initiative of Phaistos.”

“The managing company 5G Ventures is executing rigorously, with speed, and dedication the strategy that has been formulated regarding the Fund,” he added.

The Chief Investment Officer of the Latsco Family Office in Greece, Nikos Voutchitis, pointed out that the investment in Phaistos Investment Fund is another clear indication of the confidence of the Family Office, in the interests of Marianna Latsis, in the growth potential of the Greek economy and particularly in cutting-edge technological sectors such as 5G networks.

“Αt the same time, it is a confirmation of the substantial synergies that can be developed when private and state-owned funds cooperate. We are very pleased to be the first, Greek-interested, investor in Phaistos Investment Fund, thus paving the way for other investment funds to trust this venture and the excellent professionals that make it up,” he said.