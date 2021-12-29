tus-airways-to-expand-its-athens-paphos-service

Tus Airways has informed Cypriot Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos about its decision to double its flights on the Paphos-Athens route. This decision followed the strong response to its introduction of services between Paphos Airport and Athens, further strengthening the connectivity of the former.

The Cypriot airline had added the Paphos-Athens route to its flight schedule on December 10, with two flights per week and initial planning for a total of eight flights up until January 9. The positive response from the public and, consequently, its sustainability, led the company to the decision to continue the route after January 9, increasing the number of flights to four weekly until March 2022.

In addition, the airline has expressed its intention to expand flights from Paphos to Athens after March, as well as an increase of eight flights per week, provided that demand is maintained at satisfactory levels.

“The inclusion of Paphos in the flight planning of Tus Airways and the doubling of flights to Athens is significant, for the residents of Paphos and Limassol, and of Cyprus in general,” said Karousos.