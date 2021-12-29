ppc-extends-operation-of-seven-lignite-units-to-ensure-supply

Greece’s power utility PPC will extend the operation of seven lignite units to 2025 to ensure the stability of the system, according to an Environment and Energy Ministry decision on Tuesday.

The ministerial decision, published on the Diavgeia website by the ministry, followed a relevant request from PPC to extend the operating hours of its lignite plants in Agios Dimitrios 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Meliti and Megalopolis 4, and the units of the Atherinolakko in Crete, essentially freezing Greece’s lignite phase-out policy.

Both PPC’s request and the reasoning that accompanies it, as well as its adoption by the ministry, are an indirect admission of the country’s unpreparedness for the phasing out of lignite by 2023, as the government has pledged.

This reality was also highlighted by the current energy crisis that made coal and oil cheaper raw materials than natural gas.

PPC argued that the extension of operating hours in derogation of a European environmental directive concerning the emission of air pollutants, both lignite and oil, is considered necessary for the stability of the country’s electrical system, especially during periods of extreme weather due to climate change.

These units are already operating in derogation of the EU directive.

Some sources argue that the energy crisis obliges the ministry to take a “more realistic look” at the government’s strategy of energy transition as specified in the National Energy and Climate Plan (ESEK).