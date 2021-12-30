BoG reveals 12.2% credit growth rate in November

Τhe annual growth rate of total credit offered by Greek banks to the domestic economy was 12.2% in November from 12.4% in October, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

In a monthly report, the central bank said that the annual growth rate of total deposits was 9.3% in November from 10.1% in October, with private sector deposits rising by 1.833 billion euros. Specifically, the monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €1.633 billion in November 2021, compared with a positive net flow of almost €1.24 billion in the previous month.

In November 2021, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was positive by €1.163 billion, compared with a positive net flow of €1.28 billion in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 43.3% from 46.2% in the previous month.