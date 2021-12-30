tourism-minister-states-accessible-tourism-is-a-priority

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said providing an integrated national strategy and the development of an action plan for accessible tourism “is our top priority.”

“We care for our fellow citizens and our visitors with disabilities and take measures as an organized state for their access to tourist destinations and businesses,” told state-run news agency AMNA on Wednesday.

“A very important pillar of the plan for accessible tourism is the projects to improve the accessibility of Greek beaches and related facilities, to ensure safe and easy access for all visitors to their destination,” he underlined.