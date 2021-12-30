ECONOMY

Tourism minister states accessible tourism is a priority

tourism-minister-states-accessible-tourism-is-a-priority
[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said providing an integrated national strategy and the development of an action plan for accessible tourism “is our top priority.” 

“We care for our fellow citizens and our visitors with disabilities and take measures as an organized state for their access to tourist destinations and businesses,” told state-run news agency AMNA on Wednesday.

“A very important pillar of the plan for accessible tourism is the projects to improve the accessibility of Greek beaches and related facilities, to ensure safe and easy access for all visitors to their destination,” he underlined.

Tourism
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Der Touristik to bring 20% more tourists to Greece

The Cypriot countryside appeared emptier than usual for Christmas [Petros Karadjias/AP].
TOURISM

Cyprus holiday events muted

tourism-fears-tough-quarter
TOURISM

Tourism fears tough quarter

conde-nast-traveller-picks-greek-islands-for-2022
ECONOMY

Conde Nast Traveller picks Greek islands for 2022

ncl-to-expand-cruise-offerings-in-greece-use-piraeus-as-home-port
TOURISM

NCL to expand cruise offerings in Greece, use Piraeus as home port

tourism-bill-growth-minded-says-kikilias
ECONOMY

Tourism bill ‘growth-minded,’ says Kikilias