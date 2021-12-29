ATHEX: CCHBC takes local bourse index higher

Undeterred by the tightening of government restrictions and the soaring of the Omicron variant across Greece, the Greek bourse benchmark continued its slow climb on Wednesday, mainly thanks to a boost from Coca-Cola HBC. The majority of stocks headed lower, as did more than half of blue chips, on reduced turnover too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 893.61 points, adding 0.49% to Tuesday’s 889.29 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.52%, ending at 2,148.77 points.

The banks index advanced 0.18%, on Eurobank earning 0.81% and National rising 0.48%, while Alpha fell 0.33% and Piraeus gave up 0.54%.

Among the other blue chips, CCHBC jumped 5.27% and Jumbo collected 0.97%, as Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 2.20%, OTE telecom dropped 0.66% and Lamda Development conceded 0.64%.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 56 reported losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.8 million euros, down from Monday’s €42.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.54% to close at 67.63 points.