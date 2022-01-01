short-term-rentals-stage-full-recovery-in-november

Greece’s short-term property rental market moved into positive territory last month, as the monthly analysis by AirDNA showed demand for Airbnb-type assets posted a 7.6% increased compared to November 2019, in a first for comparisons with the pre-pandemic period.

While in the July and August some tourism destinations such as Mykonos had recorded higher figures than in 2019, this time the growth in demand appears to concern the entire country.

On a European level Greece was one out of just six countries to have moved ahead of their 2019 figures last month, alongside France, Germany, Russia, Croatia and Switzerland.