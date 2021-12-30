ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark easing after narrow session

A fairly narrow session at Athinon Avenue on Thursday had rising stocks edge out falling ones by the narrowest of margins, while the benchmark sustained losses on account of the drop of most bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 890.76 points, shedding 0.32% from Wednesday’s 893.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.31%, ending at 2,142.11 points.

The banks index conceded 0.57%, as National gave up 1.57%, Piraeus eased 1.23% and Eurobank parted with 0.56%, while Alpha collected 0.47%.

In total 46 stocks secured gains, 45 registered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 33 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €36.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 68.07 points.

