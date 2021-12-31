tax-platforms-temporarily-shutting-down-for-end-year-operations

Greece’s tax-related platforms are being shut down over the New Year’s holiday for year-end operations, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has said.

Thefollowing platforms will all shut down at 11 p.m. on Friday, December 31, and reopening on different dates.

MyProperty (real estate assets transfers and taxes) reopens on January 2.

The platform for the ENFIA annual property tax (years 2014-2021) goes back online January 5, while tax filing (including amending tax filings, years 2015-2020) will be possible as of January 17.

The platform for the final declarations of income, wages, pensions, business/interest/share revenues and such, for tax year 2020 will permanently shut down to new data at 11 p.m. on December 31.

Other platforms that will also shut down at the same time, with varying reopening days, include VAT filings, shipping tax, tax levied on lawyers, debt payments by cards through myAADE (reopens January 2), and the platform that issues real estate (ENFIA) tax and related statements of payment for 2022 (reopens January 1). [AMNA]