ECONOMY

E-commerce climbed to a record 14 bln euros in 2021

The value of e-commerce activity totaled 14 billion euros in 2021, a survey by ELTRUN and the Association of Business and Retail Sales of Greece (HRBA) said on Tuesday. 

The survey was conducted in December on a sample of 859 internet users and covered both products and services. 

The turnover seen is a new record for the e-commerce market, with at least 15,000 Greek enterprises having their own channel of digital sales and several e-shops recording annual sales of more than 10 million euros. 

The survey showed that 50% of internet users made purchases online in the last 15 days, the same as in June 2021, while at least one in three online consumers said their online purchases accounted for more than 20% of their total purchases. 

The survey showed that hotels/tickets accounted for the biggest percentage of online purchases (45%), followed by electrical appliances/electronics with 34%, clothing with 20%, toys/cosmetics with 17%, personal care products with 13% and furniture, also with 13%.

