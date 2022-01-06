ECONOMY

Greek state preparing to issue bonds in anticipation of Fitch verdict

greek-state-preparing-to-issue-bonds-in-anticipation-of-fitch-verdict

The Finance Ministry is preparing to return to capital markets this month, in anticipation of a decision by Fitch over the country’s credit rating on January 14.

The credit rating agency, in a recent report, said that the latest decision by the European Central Bank to continue purchases of Greek bonds by 2024, has significantly supported the sustainability of Greek debt and reduced the investment risk for Greek bonds.

The Greek state is expected to raise nearly 12 billion euros through bond issuances in 2022.

