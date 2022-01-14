german-greek-cooperation-agreements-signed

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Athens and the Athens Chamber of Manufacturing (BEA) signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation for joint initiatives and actions in favor of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Cooperation will concern the joint utilization of European Union funding tools and SMEs’ access to them, the joint submission of funding proposals in the context of EU programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening competitiveness, the common initiatives for technical education and training, the organization of events, counseling support for enterprises, and the exchange of information and know-how regarding optimum practices in business activities.