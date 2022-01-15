ECONOMY

Motor Oil, PPC to join forces on green hydrogen projects

motor-oil-ppc-to-join-forces-on-green-hydrogen-projects

Motor Oil Hellas SA and Public Power Corporation on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding which foresees the creation of a framework by which the two companies will set up a joint venture for the implementation of projects in the field of green hydrogen.

Motor Oil will have a 51% majority stake in the new company and PPC the remaining 49%.

The joint venture will lead in the development of hydrogen in the country and have access to the developing platform of PPC’s energy production from renewable sources while taking advantage of Motor Oil’s dynamism and know-how.

Business Energy
READ MORE
industries-face-huge-cost-hikes
ECONOMY

Industries face huge cost hikes

edp-renewables-inaugurates-wind-farm-at-malesina
BUSINESS

EDP Renewables inaugurates wind farm at Malesina

mytilineos-completes-financing-of-solar-farm-project-in-australia
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing of Solar Farm project in Australia

hellenic-petroleum-swings-to-profit-in-q3
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum swings to profit in Q3

prime-minister-speaks-of-a-reborn-ppc
BUSINESS

Prime minister speaks of a ‘reborn PPC’

A picture taken at grid operator DEDDIE’s headquarters in Kryoneri, eastern Attica. [InTime News]
ECONOMY

Macquarie official sees DEDDIE investment as ‘major opportunity’