Motor Oil, PPC to join forces on green hydrogen projects

Motor Oil Hellas SA and Public Power Corporation on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding which foresees the creation of a framework by which the two companies will set up a joint venture for the implementation of projects in the field of green hydrogen.

Motor Oil will have a 51% majority stake in the new company and PPC the remaining 49%.

The joint venture will lead in the development of hydrogen in the country and have access to the developing platform of PPC’s energy production from renewable sources while taking advantage of Motor Oil’s dynamism and know-how.