electricity-consumers-pay-for-market-distortions

Last month the average wholesale rate of electricity amounted to 239.32 euros per megawatt/hour. However, the final wholesale price on which the cost is calculated for consumers amounted to €316.47/MWh.

That difference of €77.15/MWh is to a great extent the price consumers in Greece pay for the persistence of decades-long political issues, delays in the liberalization of the market, various distortions and the insufficient maintenance of the grid.

Notably in December consumers were burdened by €48.13/MWh for electricity theft, an amount almost equal to the state subsidy against the energy hikes (€49.5).