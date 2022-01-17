staikouras-in-brussels-for-eurogroup-meeting

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was traveling to Brussels for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers (Eurogroup) on Monday.

According to a statement by the European Council, ministers will discuss economic adjustment and resilience in terms of recent performance of the eurozone compared to international peers, based on input from the European Commission. Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe has invited the Chief Economist of the OECD, Laurence Boone, to exchange views with ministers on the topic.

Talks will also focus on the solvency situation of the corporate sector and potential measures to facilitate the corporate restructuring and economic adjustment in the euro area after the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion will be based on input from the Commission.

Ministers will discuss the draft recommendation on the economic policy of the euro area for 2022, ahead of its approval at the Ecofin meeting on Tuesday. Greece’s Staikouras will also attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Eurogroup ministers will finally discuss the euro area fiscal framework and arrangements for financial assistance and post-program surveillance. The discussion will be based on the Eurogroup work plan that specifies its involvement in the economic governance review.