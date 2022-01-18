ECONOMY

Minimum wage rise debate to begin within this month

An amendment to reach Parliament by Thursday will provide for the start of the process for the further increase of the minimum salary within January, so that any decision the Labor Ministry makes starts applying from May 1.

The ministry’s objective is to accelerate the process so that the salary increase is brought two months forward from July 1, and will be significantly higher, in the words of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kathimerini understands that as soon as the amendment is voted, Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will sign a decision for the formation of a three-member committee to coordinate the consultation process.

The amendment will not change anything in the process; it will only bring it forward, as the parties concerned and the various research institutes will have to submit their reports by end-February.

