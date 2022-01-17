ATHEX: Benchmark resumes its advance

The Greek stock market saw its benchmark climb to a new seven-year high on Monday, despite the absence of buyers from the US given the holiday in the States that curtailed the daily turnover. News late on Friday that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Greek ratings outlook from stable to positive served to give a further boost to prices at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 956.28 points, adding 0.73% to Friday’s 949.39 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.83%, ending at 2,312.59 points.

The banks index outperformed, rising 1.77%, as Alpha advanced 3.20%, Piraeus gained 3%, National earned 1.40% and Eurobank edged up 0.05%.

Viohalco grew 2.58%, EYDAP rose 2.31% and OPAP collected 1.91%, while Piraeus Port Authority parted with 1.70%.

In total 61 stocks enjoyed gains, 48 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.4 million euros, the lowest of the last seven sessions, down from Friday’s €83.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.22% to close at 68.79 points.