Two main contenders for the port of Alexandroupoli

[File photo of Alexandroupoli port]

The tender for the concession of a controlling stake in Alexandroupoli Port Authority is entering its final stretch, with the binding offers to be submitted in the final third of April.

The tender, concerning the sale of at least 67% of shares, has four bidders shortlisted, though two of them are favorites: the Proxenos ID consortium of Washington-based Proxenos International and Texas-based Quintana-ID, while the other one is a French-Greek consortium, of Goldair Cargo with Bollore Africa Logistics and Cameron SA.

The other two bidders are International Port Investments Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki Port Authority.

