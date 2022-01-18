erdogan-says-working-on-steps-to-boost-lira-interest

President Tayyip Erdogan said that he was pleased with the lessening in lira volatility and that the government was working on steps to increase interest in the Turkish currency, state media reported on Tuesday.

State-owned Anadolu news agency reported him as telling reporters during his visit to Albania on Monday that gradually interest rates and inflation will fall and the lira will get firmer, with 2022 to be Turkey’s “brightest year.”

[Reuters]