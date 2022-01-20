Last year’s business turnover well short of 2019 figures

Much as Greek enterprises tried last year to recoup their major losses from a destructive 2020, their turnover in the January-September 2021 period fell well short of that in the same period in 2019.

Hellenic Statistical Authority data that Kathimerini has processed showed that the market section that suspended their operations at some point during the pandemic had a turnover of 19.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021, up from €15.6 billion in the same period in 2020, but down from €24.1 billion in January-September 2019.

In some sectors, the drop from 2019 remained huge, such as the 72.8% decline in the audiovisual sector.