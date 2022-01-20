ECONOMY ECONOMY

Price hikes eat into households’ disposable incomes

price-hikes-eat-into-households-disposable-incomes

The recent rise in retail prices has had a significant impact on households – reducing their purchasing power – as well as on employment, according to the Labor Institute of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (INE GSEE).

In a report it noted that the price hikes have eaten into 10.4% of the minimum salary, while in the case of part-time workers the hikes have amounted to 13.7% of their average salaries.

On an annual basis, households’ average monthly disposable income suffered a 7% reduction in December 2021, causing the institute’s analysts to speak of a “toxic cocktail” of price increases with the health crisis and the effects of the fiscal adjustment.

Economy
READ MORE
[AMNA]
ECONOMY

Last year’s business turnover well short of 2019 figures

fixed-rate-for-80-of-mortgages-as-demand-rises
ECONOMY

Fixed rate for 80% of mortgages, as demand rises

bolstering-the-civil-service
ECONOMY

Bolstering the civil service

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, left, speaks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire during a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday. Euro finance chiefs hold their first meeting of 2022 in Brussels today facing a challenge that spilled over from last year: surging prices. [AP]
ECONOMY

Eurogroup seeks path between high inflation, slower growth

[Reuters]
UNORTHODOX POLICY

Turkey’s new finance minister in the eye of a storm

realistic-prospect-for-cut-to-greek-debt-to-gdp-ratio
ECONOMY

Realistic prospect for cut to Greek debt-to-GDP ratio