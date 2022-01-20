ECONOMY

Minister projects Greek growth of over 5% in 2022

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis forecast on Wednesday that growth in Greece will exceed 5% this year.

He was participating in the first meeting this year of the Board of Directors of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a statement, the minister outlined the government’s reform initiatives to further strengthen the investment climate, and estimated that GDP growth will exceed 5% in 2022.

He noted that the combined financial resources that Greece will have at its disposal from various sources this year in order to change the productive model of the country will be the highest ever.

He explained that these resources will come from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the 2014-20 and 2021-27 Partnership Agreement programs, the Public Investments Program, as well as private investments through the incentives legislation.

 

